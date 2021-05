Tally Ho Stud's first-season sire Galileo Gold (GB) (by Paco Boy {Ire}) became the latest in his category to get off the mark on Saturday evening as Ebro River (Ire) took the five-furlong attheraces.com Restricted Novice S. at Doncaster. Representing the sire's connections Al Shaqab Racing and Hugo Palmer, the chestnut who was a slightly-unlucky sixth on debut at Newmarket Apr. 13 was again tardy from the stalls and keen as he had been on debut. Making a smart move to gain the lead approaching the two-furlong pole, the 13-8 second favourite was kept up to his work to deny Kyber Crystal (Ire) (El Kabeir) by a length.