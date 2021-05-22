Rhythm Room 05/21/21

Subscribe to the Passion of the Weiss Patreon so we can keep our legacy alive — giving you some of the best music journalism around. As soon as Ol’ Burger Beats logs onto our Zoom call, I notice the mammoth vinyl collection stacked behind him. An avid crate digger, one glimpse at his Instagram page reveals a fondness for obscure jazz and soul from the ‘60s onwards. Lou Donaldson, John Coltrane and Donald Byrd albums surround him in his endearingly analogue studio, which happens to be located in the living room of his apartment. It’s here where he creates the smooth, sample-heavy beats that have become his trademark since 2014’s Dilla and Pete Rock-indebted High Rhodes LP.