Rhythm Room 05/21/21

By Authored by: Allan "Alski" Laskey
wwoz.org
 5 days ago

3 Ring The Bell Shurwayne Winchester x DNyce 03:09 TT 2021. 4 Taking It Back Michelle David & the Gospel Sessions 03:18. 5 Soon Come Peter Tosh 02:17 Best of Beverley's records. 6 Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever Four Tops 02:47 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 6: 1966. 7...

www.wwoz.org
Musicsflcn.com

Tribute Album to Godfather of Hip-Hop, Solid Gold: U-Roy

The set has 12 songs featuring U-Roy who died in February at age 78. Among the acts he shares the mic with are Ziggy Marley, Shaggy, Santigold, Tarrus Riley, and Jesse Royal. Plus, Big Youth, David Hinds of Steel Pulse and Mick Jones of punk legends, The Clash. Solid Gold:...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Daily Discovery: Chris Wills Takes The Plunge With Explosive New Song, “The Weekend”

Chris Wills witnessed his world crumbling down around him. “Everything in my life suddenly changed for the seemingly worse,” he says. The LA transplant noticed a significant shift in his “perception of the world around me. Even though this old perception was partially based in illusion, I prefered it and wished it could go back to how it used to be.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Album reviews: Tony Joe White, Mdou Moctar, Van Morrison

(Easy Eye Sound, *** 1/2) "Polk Salad Annie" by Elvis, "Rainy Night in Georgia" by Brook Benton, "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner — Tony Joe White is probably best-known through others' versions of his songs. But the Louisiana-born "Swamp Fox," who died at 75 in 2018, was a mesmerizing performer in his own right.
MusicEsquire

Eight Defining Live Moments From Bob Dylan's Career

When I was 12 years old, my mother took me—at my insistence—to my first Bob Dylan concert. When my son was around the same age, I took him—again, at my insistence—to his first. Over more than forty years, I’ve seen a hundred Dylan shows, give or take. I’ve seen performances...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Wadada Leo Smith: Trumpet

In a half-century of recording, he has never stopped exploring the parameters of the form and instrument. Listening to composer/trumpeter Wadada Leo Smith is demanding but rewarding. His inspirations are classical in the small 'c' sense: the AACM, Persian music, August Wilson, Stravinsky, spirituals, and so on. Before the masses woke, Smith's music had incorporated political, cultural, spiritual, and environmental awareness. The elder statesman of new music continues his prolific output with TUM Records box sets for the first half of 2021. His Sacred Ceremonies three-disc release features bassist Bill Laswell and the late drummer Milford Graves, in duo and trio combinations. Trumpet, also a three-CD set, is solo Smith.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

James Francies’ Second Blue Note Album, ‘Purest Form’ Is Out Now

James Francies has released his second Blue Note album Purest Form, an expansive opus which finds the pianist, producer, and composer accessing intimate chambers of his artistry across 14 tracks that interpret love, grief, frailty, and fortitude. You can watch Francies discuss Purest Form on the latest episode of “First Look” with Blue Note President Don Was below.
MusicPunknews.org

Miles Davis

It’s March 30, 1974 and Carnegie Hall is filling up with twenty and thirty something members of the counter culture alongside high-brow jazz fans to see Miles Davis and his band perform. While the older generation hoped to hear tracks from Davis’ cool jazz period, the younger crowd hopes to hear something more akin to the music found on Bitches Brew, released four year prior. It’s safe to say none of them anticipated what they would hear that night, it is even less likely they recognized how far outside of jazz the music captured that night, and later released as Dark Magus, would likely extend.
Las Vegas, NVKTNV

Life By Music | 05/19/21

Life By Music, a local organization dedicated to introducing instruments and other musical resources into the lives of the underprivileged and at-risk youth, is hosting their first-ever Rock n Run on Saturday, May 22 at Sunset Park! It will be followed by an evening concert at the Las Vegas Golf Center.
Musickvol1330.com

Do you remember these 70’s Classics?

It was 55 years ago this week that these two lps were released with 10 days of each other. On The Turntable will feature a “full-play” of both,,, we will start with the quadruple platinum “Fly Like An Eagle” from The Steve Miller Band and follow that with Steely Dan’s “The Royal Scam”. Tune in and enjoy!
Musicgoldminemag.com

Laura Nyro rarities sets to be released via Omnivore Recordings

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Omnivore Recordings will release two sets of rare Laura Nyro music over the next few months: Trees of the Ages: Laura Nyro Live in Japan and the never-before-issued Go Find the Moon: The Audition Tape. Both will be available on CD and Digital, with Go Find the Moon also available on vinyl (a 45-rpm LP). Each was restored and mastered by Grammy®-winner Michael Graves and produced for release by Grammy®-winner Cheryl Pawelski and George Gilbert with the approval of the Laura Nyro Trust.
MusicStereogum

Wolf Alice, Laura Mvula, Lido Pimienta, & More Cover ’80s Hits For Deezer

Wolf Alice, Laura Mvula, Lido Pimienta, La Femme, Roosevelt, Cautious Clay, and more have covered ’80s hits for Deezer’s new InVersions 80s compilation, a follow-up to the streaming platform’s InVersions covers album featuring Fontaines D.C. and Ela Minus. “In the wee hours of the morning on a plane journey back...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

COLD CAVE - "PSALM 23" Here's a third track off Cold Cave's upcoming Fate In Seven Lessons. "Psalm 23" is a gothy electro banger that works up quite a head of steam. COLA BOYY FT. THE AVALANCHES - "DON'T FORGET YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD" Cola Boyy will release his debut album, Prosthetic...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Miles Davis Quotes: The Jazz Icon In His Own Words

Standing tall among the greatest jazz trumpeters in history, Miles Davis was never afraid to speak his mind. The best Miles Davis quotes offer astute observations on music – his own, and that of the wider jazz world. He could be controversial and challenging, but was, above all, engaging and inspiring.
Musicloudersound.com

71 reasons why 1971 was the greatest year in rock music history

In 2016, author and broadcaster David Hepworth published 1971 – Never a Dull Moment: Rock's Golden Year, a book that made the case for that year being the most important in music's long and illustrious history. 1971 was, said Hepworth, "the most febrile and creative time in the entire history...
Musicpassionweiss.com

“Acknowledging Sampling as the Classic Sound of Hip-Hop Is Essential:” An Interview With Ol’ Burger Beats

Subscribe to the Passion of the Weiss Patreon so we can keep our legacy alive — giving you some of the best music journalism around. As soon as Ol’ Burger Beats logs onto our Zoom call, I notice the mammoth vinyl collection stacked behind him. An avid crate digger, one glimpse at his Instagram page reveals a fondness for obscure jazz and soul from the ‘60s onwards. Lou Donaldson, John Coltrane and Donald Byrd albums surround him in his endearingly analogue studio, which happens to be located in the living room of his apartment. It’s here where he creates the smooth, sample-heavy beats that have become his trademark since 2014’s Dilla and Pete Rock-indebted High Rhodes LP.
Musicdjmag.com

Listen to DMX’s new posthumous album track, ‘Hood Blues’

DMX's new posthumous album track, 'Hood Blues', has been unveiled. Co-produced by Avenue Beatz and X's longtime friend and collaborator Swiss Beatz, the tune features appearances from Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, and Griselda's Westside Gunn. The track is taken from the 'Exodus' album, which arrives Friday 28th May.
Musicwwoz.org

Morning Set 05/17/21

1 Midnight Blue Bill Harris 03:05 The Blues-Soul Of Bill Harris: Complete Mercury Recordings 1956-1959 CD 1. 2 Times They Are-A-Changing Nina Simone 05:57 To Love Somebody. 3 easter francis bebey 06:14 mbira dance: how god created the world by playing sanza. 4 Georgia on my mind Standard Roots 04:14...
Musicrnbcincy.com

5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Music Nurtured Our Soul Through Her Lyrics

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In the late 90’s Lauryn Hill’s unwavering talent captured the heart of anyone with functioning ears. Between her poetic lyrics and extremely unique voice, her one and only album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” remains one of the top albums of our time. Released in 1998, Hill’s debut solo album was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rolling Stone magazine’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list, Harvard University’s Loeb Music Library, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American history, and the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Laura Nyro Reissues and Unreleased Recordings Due

A collection of original albums and a pair of new titles featuring rarities from the late singer-songwriter Laura Nyro are on the way. Omnivore Recordings will release the two sets of rare Nyro music: Trees of the Ages: Laura Nyro Live in Japan and the never-before-issued Go Find the Moon: The Audition Tape. Both will be available on CD and digital, with Go Find the Moon also available on vinyl (as a 45-rpm LP). Each was restored and mastered by Grammy-winner Michael Graves and produced for release by Grammy-winner Cheryl Pawelski and George Gilbert with the approval of the Laura Nyro Trust.