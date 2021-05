ATLANTA — A long-pondered jail closing may be in the works as Montmorency County commissioners consider housing the county’s inmates at the Alpena County Jail. Montmorency County Sheriff Chad Brown said talks of closing the county’s jail are nothing new, but the recent construction of a new jail building in Alpena County make such a closure more likely. The new jail could provide not only space for Montmorency County inmates but also possible employment — and a raise — for the Montmorency County corrections staff, Brown said.