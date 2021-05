It can be really hard to lose weight, and when you're on birth control — which is often perceived as adding pounds and pounds to the scale — the idea of slimming down can feel nearly impossible. The good news? While it's normal to gain weight on birth control, it isn't as common as you think, and the doctors POPSUGAR spoke with assured us that with time, patience, and a bit of discipline, you can tackle those weight-loss goals. Here's what you need to know before getting started.