Slowly, if a little unsteadily, the endgame out of lockdown approaches. From Monday England’s pubs and restaurants can swing open their doors. Next month, clubs and casinos can join them. All of which makes the uncertain fate of parkrun, one of Britain’s greatest ever public health initiatives, even more extraordinary. It had planned to resume on 6 June. Instead it has become mired in a bureaucratic nightmare worthy of Kafka and faces indefinite postponement.