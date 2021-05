Ten years ago, Jodie Patterson thought her child Penelope, then 3, was her daughter. Then he explained to her he was her son. She told her family’s story first in an online documentary made by Cosmopolitan magazine. She expanded on it in her memoir, The Bold World. Now she brings it to a child audience with Born Ready (Crown, April 20), with illustrations by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow. In it, Patterson writes in her son’s voice as he helps his family and his school community understand his gender identity, drawing strength from both their love and his karate practice. The story movingly places the experiences of this Black transgender child at its center, claiming his place. We spoke with Patterson via Zoom from her home in Brooklyn. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.