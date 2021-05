LOGAN — Hocking County is seeing a sharply decreased interest in COVID-19 vaccines, Hocking County Health Commissioner Doug Fisher told The Logan Daily News on April 30. Cases of the virus are stabilizing in Hocking County, Fisher explained, with three to four new cases per day for the past three weeks. However, the county is still considered to be a high-incidence area, with 100 cases per 100,000 people, Fisher said.