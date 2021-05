Fred Rogers was famous for an endless supply of blue cardigans and phrases that projected love right through the television such as, “I like you just the way you are.” If you were a fan of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, then get ready to welcome to your home the new local kids show Learn This with Miss Fish, available on YouTube. With an easygoing and optimistic attitude like that of Fred Rogers, Kennisha Fisher is ready to release “mindful content” and redefine children’s programming in the process.