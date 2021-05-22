newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince Harry: 'Royal family combined with media to smear Meghan'

By Max Channon, Tess de la Mare, PA
kentlive.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Sussex has accused the Royal family of a mounting smear campaign against his wife Meghan in the run up to their bombshell interview with Oprah that aired in March. Speaking in his new TV show The Me You Can't See on Apple TV, Prince Harry alleges 'The Firm' - a nickname for the royal family – combined with the media to smear Meghan ahead of the programme’s release.

www.kentlive.news
View All 53 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Princess Diana#Duke Of Sussex#Smear Meghan#Grandma Diana#Campaign#Headlines#Truth#March#Crying#Stand#Therapy#Compassion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorldOk Magazine

Royal Treatment! Prince Harry Waiting On Wife Meghan Markle 'Hand And Foot' As They Prepare For Baby No. 2, Source Spills

Meghan Markle may have quit the monarchy, but with her due date fast approaching, she's getting the royal treatment from her doting hubby, Prince Harry!. The Duchess of Sussex, who's expecting the couple's second child, a girl, this summer, "is still very active and full of energy, but Harry's been waiting on her hand and foot," a pal spills to OK!. "He brings her breakfast in bed, walks the dogs and even takes care of all the household chores, including the laundry."
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Helped Him Break Free From The Royal Family & The Important Advice She Gave Him

Prince Harry revealed the important advice Meghan Markle gave him before they exited the royal family. "I do think that kind of old way of thinking the prince, the princess, all of these little girls reading these wonderful fairy tales, going, 'All I want to be is a princess.' I am thinking … I forgot, I am not going to get it right, so I am not going to say it," he began. "But my wife had the most amazing sort of explanation to that. I am not going to get it right – you don’t need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess. Something along those lines, and that’s coming from her own experience. We got together and she is like, 'Wow this is very different than what my friends in the beginning said.'"
CelebritiesIn Style

Meghan Markle Makes a Cameo in the Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Documentary

From Lady Gaga to his own wife, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has arranged all the heavy-hitters for his mental health documentary with Oprah. Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for the documentary, The Me You Can't See — and it features a brief cameo from the Duchess of Sussex, who shows up at around 1:54 in the background of what looks like a virtual appearance recorded by Prince Harry from their Montecito home. She can be seen wearing a white T-shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."
TV & VideosMac Observer

Official Trailer for Prince Harry, Oprah Apple TV+ Series Emerges

The official trailer for Oprah and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ series about mental health has emerged. It gives a hint at the range of voices that will appear in The Me You Can’t See. The show itself premieres on May 21. The trailer was still ‘unlisted’ on YouTube at the time of this writing, but MacRumors had spotted it!
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Prince Harry Opens Up About Therapy, Leaving Royal Life, and His Relationship with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently opened up about his mental health and royal family life, which he described as "a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo." In a new, very candid interview with Dax Shepard for the actor's Armchair Expert podcast, Harry discussed a range of topics, from the early days of his relationship with his now wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to the reasons he wanted to step back from royal life long before he met her, in his early 20s. Ahead, some highlights from the interview, which you can listen to in full here.
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Shared the Most Memorable Moments from Her and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's third wedding anniversary is just one week away, and someone close to the couple is reflecting on his role in the nuptials and what it felt like to be there on the big day. Daniel Martin, a globally revered makeup artist, created the bride's look for her walk down the aisle, which included "no-makeup, makeup" and glowing skin. Looking back on the event, there were several moments—aside from his glam responsibilities—that stood out to him. As a fellow person of color, he particularly valued the presence of diversity. "It's so wild because if you really think about it, if we break it down in such a way on such a top-level, that family represents colonization. And here's someone of color who is married into it. My participation in it as an Asian American, I didn't really think about it," Martin told People. "For me, it was just helping my friends feel as beautiful and comfortable on her wedding day. I've never thought about it in that context, but now you bring that up, what an incredible opportunity to just let everyone know or just show people, Hey, we are a global society."
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Trailer for Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey’s docuseries on mental health released

(NEW YORK) — The trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See is here. On Monday, Apple TV+ dropped the first look at the upcoming docuseries, which premieres this Friday. The Me You Can’t See was both co-created and executive produced by the Duke of Sussex and the talk show legend.