This summer, the Cherokee County OSU Extension office will be hosting a series of 4-H day camps at our educational garden, which is at 17889 S. Muskogee Ave. Your child should be actively enrolled in 4-H to participate. A registration fee of $5 is due no later than May 10. We will not make registrations over the phone. There is a hard limit of 15 4-H participants. The tentative dates are May 24, June 28, and July 26. Each day camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon. The dates are subject to change based on the weather.