Prince Harry gives a rare glimpse of son Archie in 'The Me You Can't See'

By Max Channon, Emmeline Saunders
kentlive.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Sussex has given the world a rare glimpse of his son Archie in his new TV show with Oprah Winfrey. The Me You Can't See on Apple TV features intimate family footage of Prince Harry and Archie playing on the swings in their Californian mansion's garden, and toddling along the beach holding his toys.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
