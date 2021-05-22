Brighten Your Future continues to grow, helps LHS alumni achieve dreams
LOGAN — Faline Bailey wasn’t sure how she would afford her college education when the pandemic hit. Faline paid for her four-year degree by herself. At one point in her college career, Bailey worked six different jobs. A 2017 graduate of Logan High School (LHS), she relied on government aid, federal loans, scholarships, and Logan’s very own philanthropic organization Brighten Your Future, or BYF, to pay for her education.www.logandaily.com