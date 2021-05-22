Brighten Your Future continues to grow, helps LHS alumni achieve dreams

LOGAN, OH – DLZ is pleased to announce the opening of its’ Logan, Ohio office. DLZ’s Logan office expands our presence in southeast Ohio, grows our Ohio operations to over 200 employees, and allows DLZ to better serve new and existing clients with the expertise they expect. One of the top consulting firms in the architectural, engineering and surveying industry, DLZ has grown to nearly 700 professionals and, now with Logan, 26 offices in the Midwest.