Cleat mounting on Pilings help:

I need to mount a few cleats to the pilings on my dock. I have a 25k lift on the left and an open concrete platform to the right. The boat will be tied up to the pilings when loading/unloading. I cannot find a cleat that has a recessed hole big enough for a lag bolt and the socket to tighten it. I have tried 3 types so far and each one does not allow for the cleat to be tightened down with a socket as it does not fit in. the hole with. the lag bolt. Suggestions? Not wanting to drill into the concrete dock. Thanks. Always trailered, new to the lift dock scenario.