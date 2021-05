To have hope is to want a result which makes your life better in a different way. It can help make a tough present situation more bearable but also can finally improve our lives because envisioning a better future motivates you to take action to make it happen. Everyone hopes for something. It's an inherent part of being a human being. Hope helps us define what we desire in our futures contract and can be a part of this self-narrative about our lives all of us have running inside our minds.