Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this red flag warning. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN GILA COUNTY The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds, low relative humidity and high fire danger, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...This afternoon. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.alerts.weather.gov