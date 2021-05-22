newsbreak-logo
Winning without Lindor? Don’t forget Jose! How about Naylor, Chang & Miller? Terry’s Talkin’ Tribe

By Terry Pluto, The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Tribe notebook:. 1. This is not simply about piling on the criticism of Francisco Lindor. But who would have thought the Indians would have a record (23-19) much like the Mets (21-17) near the quarter pole of the 162-game season. This is not to say Cleveland will win more games than the Mets, who have dealt with a lot of injuries. But it is surprising with the Tribe having MLB’s youngest roster and lowest payroll.

