Last month, you were probably treated to “In Soviet Russia” quips as someone uncovered a lost, live-action version of a Soviet production of The Lord of the Rings on YouTube. The TV movie aired on Leningrad TV in 1991, just months before the official collapse of the Soviet Union (coincidence we think?). Premiering as a two-part, two-hour series, the movie is called Khraniteli (The Protectors) and only covered the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. The news took the Internet by storm, and now Variety has the scoop on the making of this wild film via an interview with former cast members.