'That's where I lost the final against Barcelona': Ex-Man United boss Alex Ferguson reveals regret at not using Park Ji-Sung to man-mark Lionel Messi in 2011 Champions League final after naming South Korean as one of the most underrated stars he managed
Sir Alex Ferguson won it all during an illustrious 27-year career as Manchester United manager but to this day the legendary boss admits he still harbours some regrets. During a Q&A with his former United right back Gary Neville, Ferguson admitted he still has bad feelings about the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona at Wembley - in which his side were defeated 3-1.www.chatsports.com