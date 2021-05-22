'That's where I lost the final against Barcelona': Ex-Man United boss Alex Ferguson reveals regret at not using Park Ji-Sung to man-mark Lionel Messi in 2011 Champions League final after naming South Korean as one of the most underrated stars he managed

In the build-up to Manchester United’s highly anticipated clash with rivals Liverpool, former United defender Gary Pallister spoke exclusively with Compare.bet. The ex-England international, who also played for Middlesbrough, hailed the impact Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes have had on the club both on and off the pitch, discussed a potential return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo and his expectations for “real deal” Mason Greenwood over the next few years. Pallister also shared his thoughts on Anthony Martial’s “washout” season and tipped United to be interested in signing England captain Harry Kane.