-Cryptocurrency continues to make waves through the financial world, and more everyday Americans are getting in on the action, too. Companies such as Coinme are making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone. The company has announced an expanded partnership with Coinstar, the global leader in self-service coin counting, to launch more than 350 bitcoin-enabled Coinstar® kiosks in North Carolina and Connecticut. With this expansion, the companies are bringing bitcoin to retail locations, including Food Lion and Harris Teeter in North Carolina and Big Y World Class Markets in Connecticut. This launch increases the U.S. footprint of bitcoin-enabled Coinstar kiosks to more than 6,000 across 47 states.