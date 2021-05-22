Meet Wall Street’s Crypto Artist

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as they tracked overnight Wall Street losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve released its April meeting minutes, while a crash in digital currency stocks after China's curbs on cryptocurrency trading also weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 15.18 points, or 0.48%, to 3,157.87 as of 0142 GMT. The country's financial markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. ** Minutes of the U.S. central bank's last meeting said a number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would be appropriate "at some point" in upcoming meetings to begin discussing tapering government bond purchases. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix rose 2.07%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver rose 1.93% and 1.00%, respectively. ** "The collapse in cryptocurrency market also dampened mood for risky assets, heightening volatility in stock markets," said Han Ji-young, analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 288.0 billion won ($254.75 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,130.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.2 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.9. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 111.02. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 1.109%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 2.135%. ($1 = 1,130.5300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)