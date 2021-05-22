TZP leads Series B rounds of Canada’s intimate clothing brand Knix Wear

Latest released the research study on Global Fashionable Underwear and Socks Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors nfluencing the global business scope. Fashionable Underwear and Socks Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fashionable Underwear and Socks. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Intimate Brands Inc. (United States),Zimmerli (Switzerland),Stance (United States),Jockey International Inc. (United States),HanesBrands, Inc. (United States),Calvin Klein (United States),Under Armour, Inc. (United States),Asics Corporation (Japan),Falke (Germany),Philips-Van Heusen Corporation (United States),Ralph Lauren Corporation (United States),Happy Socks (Sweden)