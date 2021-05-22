Extremely Rare Lexus LFA has Barely Been Driven

Back in late 2019, we reported on a Polestar 1 that got a crazy body kit. This car became the real-life representation of one digital artist's imagination after he created the car for the most recent Need For Speed video game, The Heat. Now another of his kits, sold under the Live To Offend banner, has made its way to real life on an E30 BMW M3. But before you drag the owner of this car across the coals for chopping up a classic, it's worth noting that this wasn't a perfect E30 to start with, and once you see what other modifications it has, you may just foster some respect for the build.