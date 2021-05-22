Extremely Rare Lexus LFA has Barely Been Driven
The Lexus LFA has always been an easy car to love. Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, the LFA's sublime 4.8-liter V10 engine sounds even more special in this era of downsized, turbocharged power plants. Along with the LFA's rarity (just 500 examples were built), its brazen styling, and the almost perplexing fact that it's a Lexus - a marque better-known for its quiet luxury cruisers - there's plenty to appreciate. Now, a mint 2012 example of the LFA is going up for auction. Listed on RM Sotheby's, this Steel Gray example is expected to fetch between $425,000 and $500,000.carbuzz.com