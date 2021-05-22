newsbreak-logo
Oneonta, NY

Public Meetings: Saturday-Tuesday, May 22-25, 2021

Daily Star
 4 days ago

Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed. Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, 7 p.m., Zoom video/phone conference. Call 607-865-6531 to join the meeting. Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St. Delaware Academy Central...

www.thedailystar.com
Oneonta, NY Daily Star

Community Calendar: May 18-19, 2021

Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class. ‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE. Oneonta. Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers....
Cooperstown, NY allotsego.com

HAPPENIN' OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Otsego County, NY Daily Star

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTIC...

LEGAL NOTICE OF ESTOPPEL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Bond resolution, a summary of which is published herewith, has been adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Village of Unadilla, Otsego County, New York, on the 8th day of April, 2021, and the validity of the obligation authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligation was authorized for an object or purpose for which the Village is not authorized to expend money, or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this Notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit, or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this Notice, or such obligation was authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution. A complete copy of the resolution summarized below is available for public inspection during business hours at the Village Clerk s Office, 193 Main Street, Unadilla, NY, for a period of twenty days from the date of publication of this Notice. Dated: May 11, 2021Clarissa R. Riker, Village Clerk SUMMARY: Resolution authorizing the issuance of Serial Bonds, Statutory Installment Bond, and/or a Bond Anticipation Note not to exceed Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($250,000.00) to finance the purchase of a Fire Truck and related equipment. Period of Probable Usefulness: 20 years Maturity Date: No more than 10 years from date of issuance.
Milford, NY Daily Star

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The T...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Town of Milford, NY Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Milford Town Office, Portlandville, NY. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss the following: An application from Advanced Biotech, Inc. for a site plan and special permit review for storage of material containers at 399 County Highway 58, Oneonta, New York, 13820. Tax map numbers: 290.00-1-4.01 and 290.00-1-3.02. An application from Paul Maerz for a short-term transient rental at 183 Lakeshore Drive North, Maryland, New York, 12116. Tax map number: 260-09-1-5.00. Please note that the Town of Milford Planning Board meetings observe all current Covid-19 protocols. Masks must be worn inside the meeting room, and physical distancing is enforced. Therefore, attendance in the meeting room is extremely limited. It will be necessary for attendees to remain outside the building until summoned inside to speak. Comments can also be made by mail. Send written comments to: Town of Milford Planning Board PO Box 308 Portlandville, NY 13834 Persons wishing to appear at such hearing may do so in person or by attorney or other representative. Theresa S. Lombardo Secretary.
Oneida County, NY WKTV

More Pfizer vaccination clinics set up for those 12 and older in Oneida, Otsego counties

Oneida County is holding more Pfizer vaccine clinics over the next week open to anyone 12 years old and up. The first will be held Monday at Harts Hill Elementary School in Whitesboro from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The second will be held Tuesday at Notre Dame High School in Utica from 5 – 7 p.m. Another clinic will also be held Thursday at Waterville Junior/Senior High School from 4 – 7 p.m.
Syracuse, NY newyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Oneonta, NY
CNY News

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Otsego County, NY allotsego.com

Otsego preps for hiring

Otsego County’s legislators began an in-depth look at crafting the county administrator position at a special all board workshop Monday, May 10. The 14 board members listened and asked questions during a two-hour meeting as County Attorney Ellen Coccoma reiterated to them the details of the local law they passed in 2019 to establish the position and several experts on local governments that are using a county administrator gave their tips and suggestions.
Oneonta, NY Daily Star

Who's News: May 15-16, 2021

Morris Central School Spanish students were nationally recognized for their excellent performance on the 2021 National Spanish Examinations. Eighth-graders Madison Moore and Mason Linton and high school sophomore Justine Norton all received honorable mentions. Moore and Linton are Spanish I students and Norton takes Spanish III. They are taught by...
Delaware County, NY Daily Star

The Delaware County Attorney's...

The Delaware County Attorney's Office is seeking an ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY This is a great opportunity to join a highly professional, fast-paced, public service organization. The position offers competitive pay, opportunities for advancement and a comprehensive benefits package. Miniumum qualifications, specifications and application form are available at http://www.co.delaware.ny.us/departments/pers/jobs.htm Please send application, cover letter and resume to Amy Merklen, County Attornye, Delaware County, Office of the County Attorney, 111 Main Street, Delhi, NY 13753.
Otsego County, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Otsego County Hazardous Waste Day Is Back

If you're like me, you save up throughout the course of the year your non-disposable chemicals and other items considered too hazardous to just throw out, to properly dispose of them on Otsego County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day. It's a responsible thing to do to protect the environment that we all enjoy and it's easy. Last year, the county had to suspend this event due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus but it will be back this year in a different month. Typically held in September, there are two days scheduled this August in different locations of the county for the convenience of county residents.
Oneonta, NY Daily Star

Guest Commentary: Creating a better 'normal' in post-COVID world

The affirmation that all of us must collaborate together in the fight against COVID rings both familiar and true. This mantra has guided the city of Oneonta and SUNY Oneonta in 2021. With the spring semester at its end, we believe our efforts have delivered results of which all of us can be proud. However, to truly mobilize as a force to beat back the pandemic and take on future challenges, colleges and the communities that host them must continue building effective, long-term partnerships.
Oneonta, NY Daily Star

Oneonta City School District h...

Oneonta City School District has the following anticipated vacancy for the 2021-22 School Year: Family and Consumer Science Teacher Appropriate NYS certification required. Salary per OTA Contract. Selected candidates will be reviewed by administrator(s) and finalist recommended to the Superintendent. To apply, submit your application at www.olasjobs.org/southern; placement file or 3 reference letters&official transcript must be attached. Only certified applicants will be considered. Deadline: 5/24/2021 EOE.
Delaware State Daily Star

Delaware towns to have primary elections

The Delaware County Board of Elections issued a media release Thursday, reminding voters that May 28 is the last day to postmark a registration form for the June 22 primary election. There are no countywide primaries. Two towns will have primary elections for the Republican Party line, according to the...
Delaware County, NY Daily Star

Area News: May 13, 2021

HARWICK — Televisions and other forms of electronics such as computers will be accepted at the town of Hartwick’s Clean Sweep 2021 event scheduled at the town hall at 103 Town Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Once a year town residents are allowed to dispose...
Otsego County, NY Daily Star

TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPL...

TOWN OF OTSEGO NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF TENTATIVE ASSESSMENT ROLL Notice is hereby given that the Town of Otsego, County of Otsego has completed the tentative assessment roll for the current year. From May 1 to May 31 the assessment rollmay be seen by appointment only at the Town Clerk's Office during regular business hours. It may also be viewed on the Real Property Department section of the Otsego County website. The Assessor will be remotely in attendance with the Tentative Assessment Roll on: Wednesday May 5 4pm to 8pm Saturday May 8 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 12 9am to 1pm Wednesday May 19 9am to 1pm The Board of Assesment Review is tentatively set to meet at the Otsego Town Hall on June 1, 2021, from 4pm - 8pm to hear and examine all complaints in relation to assessments on the application of any person believeing him/herself to be aggrieved. A publication on contesting your assessment in New York State is avaialble at www.tax.ny.gov. Please have your form filed with the Town before 5pm Friday May 28th, 2021. Please call either the Town Hall of the Assessor prior to coming to any meeting at Town Hall. Dated: May 3, 2021 Richard Maxwell, Town Assessor Town Hall, PO Box 183, 811 Co Rd 26 Fly Creek 13337, NY Phone: 978-771-3016.
Otsego County, NY allotsego.com

Focus different for 2021

Otsego County’s tourism efforts are being refocused on outdoor activities, fall weddings and vaccinated out-of-state residents, according to a presentation given to the Otsego County Board of Representatives at its May meeting. Harrington addressed the Representatives at their meeting, which was held via Zoom, because of the coronavirus pandemic, on...
Oneonta, NY allotsego.com

City of the Hills

Oneonta will be closing Main Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 15, in celebration of SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College graduates. The street will be closed between Elm Street and Chestnut Street for the purpose of outdoor shopping and dining. Council to revisit mask ordinance. The Oneonta...
Oneonta, NY Daily Star

Street to be closed in Neahwa Park on Thursday

The city of Oneonta will repair a manhole on James Georgeson Avenue in Neahwa Park on Thursday, May 13. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m., according to a media release. James Georgeson Avenue will be closed from the road that goes to the large pavilion to Francis Marx Drive.