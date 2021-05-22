newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Manchester United are floundering at the worst possible time with the Europa League final looming... and these are the five big problems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must fix NOW, including filling a Harry Maguire-shaped hole in defence

Cover picture for the articleManchester United had hoped to produce a series of strong performances in their Premier League run-in to build momentum heading into their Europa League final with Villarreal. However, since qualifying for the final things have turned sour for the Red Devils as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have failed to register a win in their last three Premier League games.

