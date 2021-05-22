newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Save on Some of the Best Tamron Lenses They Make!

By Chris Gampat
Posted by 
The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tamron lenses are fantastic values for the money, and we found some great prices!. Finding great prices on photography gear is hard. But consistently, Tamron offers the best quality for the buck. Specifically, many of the new lenses they’ve made for the Sony FE system are fantastic. So here’s what we found at great prices. And if you’re not looking for Tamron lenses, consider what Samyang has. Lenses from 7Artisans are also pretty good for those who don’t mind manual focus.

www.thephoblographer.com
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
42
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Photography#Tamron Lenses#Photography Gear#Manual Focus#Fantastic Values#Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Four Lenses That Make the Leica M9 Shine Like a Brand New Camera

The Leica M9 is truly a joy of a camera to use, even in 2021. There aren’t that many iconic digital cameras. But if you had to pick one, everyone would agree about the Leica M9. It was the first mirrorless full-frame camera ever made. And it stood out from the pack with a CCD sensor that looked like chrome film. This was much different from lots of the other sensors going for better low light quality. The look the Leica M9 delivered is yearned for by many photographers today. If you happen to get your hands on one, we recommend you snag these lenses from the Leica Camera store.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Five Fantastic Mirrorless Cameras That Deserve More Attention

These Mirrorless cameras are better than many people would have you believe, and they’re competitively priced too. Visit any site on the web or any mainstream YouTube channel, and you’ll see that most will sing the praises of any flagship camera. You’ll also find that unless a camera is a flagship, they’re often written off and aren’t given a fair chance. We don’t do that here at The Phoblographer. We give every camera a fair shake. If it’s worthy of praise, it will get it. If the camera has shortcomings, we’ll address them. We will never write them off just because. In this roundup, we’ll focus on five cameras that were considered “dead on arrival” to many. We, however, see the value in them and gave them honest reviews. These Mirrorless cameras have seriously flown under the radar, and we think they deserve more attention. Find out what cameras we’re talking about after the break.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

The Leica SL2s Autofocus Now Matches Canon and Sony’s Speed

I truthfully never thought I’d see the day this happened, but I was wrong. Leica has never really struck me as a speedy company. They tend to do things at their own pace and steer clear of competing with other brands. Through and through, they march to their own beat. And today, the Leica SL2s has received a massive firmware update. The firmware slaps the idea that L mount lenses and cameras are slow to focus right in the face. Leica had said a while ago that a big firmware update was coming. Most of the firmware has to do with video, but there are a number of great things for us photographers in here. Specifically for photographers, there’s a huge boost to the Leica SL2s Autofocus system. We’ve updated our review of the Leica SL2s accordingly, so check that out. And head past the jump for more details.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Finally Competitive, Nikon Z6 II Firmware Gives Me Hope for the Series

Can Nikon make the Z system fast enough for sports with just a firmware update?. The original Nikon Z series failed to live up to the autofocus performance of the company’s DSLRs. But is autofocus performance an issue that can be fixed with a simple firmware update? You might be surprised. Last week, Nikon released a list of firmware updates for every single Z series camera. Chief among the list of improvements? A boost to the autofocus. As one of what feels like the last millennial with a DSLR, I hopefully grabbed my review sample Z6 II and downloaded firmware version 1.20. After photographing a soccer game and the dark corner of a closet, I was pleasantly surprised.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Phoblographer

It’s Time to Photowalk! Enjoy It with These Lightweight Lenses

No one wants to drag along something heavy, so check out these lightweight lenses!. If you’re a passionate photographer, then you probably love photo walking. It’s a fantastic social activity that can also be done solo. And no matter what, it’s a great idea to bring along a lightweight lens. There’s nothing worse than having extra weight on your hike. Similarly, a lightweight lens is just what the doctor ordered to help you clear your mind on a photo walk. So we went into our Reviews Index and found some of our favorites. These lightweight lenses are bound to be some of your favorites.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

We Found Some Great Discounts on Used Sony Gear!

Sony cameras and lenses are available at super affordable prices right now from KEH!. As Mother’s Day gets closer, there are loads of great deals available. So why not snag a new Sony camera at KEH? We looked at some of their most select camera gear for Sony users, and these are some of the best deals we’ve found. We guarantee you’ll find something you like!
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Opinion: The DSLR Is Dead, and Supporting it Is Useless

It’s time to let go of the DSLR because it’s dead and over with. Let’s round up a few facts in this post. The DSLR is dead. A while back, Canon said they weren’t going to make any new DSLRs or EF Lenses unless there’s a demand. Nikon has dropped most of their DSLR line and is committed to mirrorless. And Sony officially discontinued their A-mount products. It took way, way too long for all this to happen. Mirrorless was the future back then, and it’s the standard today. Lots of professional photographers still shoot with DSLRs, but DSLRs are massively inferior. You can’t tell me that a DSLR is built like a Leica SL2s. And you can’t make me believe a Canon Rebel is lighter than a Sony a6700. But there are two brands that are still holding out as far as we know.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

It’s Not Canon’s Greatest Achievement: Canon EOS M50 II Review

The Canon EOS M50 II doesn’t put the EF-M mount in good light. Canon saw a great deal of success with the original EOS M50. The camera was snapped up by camera newbies and vloggers who wanted a light camera to tote around. It never wowed us with its image quality, but its versatility was delightful. The APS-C Canon EOS M50 II looks to build on that success, but will a few upgrades here and there make it a worthwhile buy in 2021? Can it compete in this market space? Find out in our full review.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Great Prices on Renewed Fujifilm Cameras and Lenses

Have you been holding back on getting a new Fujifilm camera or lens? Then you can get a refurbished or renewed one that’s pretty much brand new. There have been lots of problems with supplies and getting new cameras. But luckily, there is a lot of renewed and refurbished gear out there. If you’re wondering about refurbished cameras, have no fear. It’s basically a floor unit that was redone. Essentially, it’s a brand new camera or lens that went through stricter quality control. Most of the gear that I own is renewed or refurbished. These cameras and lenses will serve you just as well as a brand new one. Why not get it at a lower price after all? So we found some great renewed Fujifilm cameras and lenses that you’ll find below.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Phoblographer

From Image Conception To Creation, This Smartphone Makes It So Easy

Being able to visualize, capture, edit, and share your images instantly is incredible. Being able to do this on a phone that behaves like a traditional camera is even better. The Sony Xperia 1 II is an Android-powered smartphone with incredible amounts of power that can capture, edit, and share your images without breaking a sweat. We have spent the last two months creating with the phone. Thanks to its Sony Alpha-inspired interface, features, and dedicated shutter button, we’ve felt right at home with it. After the break, we’ll show you just how easy it is to create a workflow with the Xperia 1 II that will quickly and easily get your images in front of the masses.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

We Found Canon Gear at Tough to Beat Prices

Canon RF cameras and lenses are some of the best in the industry. Time and time again, this site has been very pleased with Canon’s newest gear. They’ve done a fantastic job and found ways to stay on the cutting edge. Their gear can be pricey or hard to come by though. But at KEH, we found some good prices on gear that you’ll want. Be sure to check out our finds after the jump!
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

One of the Most Important Digital Cameras Turns 10 This Year

The Olympus EP3 was one of the most important digital cameras ever made, whether you realize it or not. I remember being in the offices in Manhattan when the Olympus EP3 was presented to me. My jaw dropped. The company made a camera that would finally make folks take mirrorless seriously. Yet because it was a Micro Four Thirds camera, folks looked the other way. They wanted at least APS-C sensors. They wanted a full-frame. And DSLRs were still doing well. It wasn’t until the Olympus EM5 that folks looked at mirrorless more seriously, but the EP3 is what started it all.
SONYPosted by
The Phoblographer

We Love and Need Lens Innovation Like This Patent From Canon

Canon has been working hard to bring us unique lenses, we need more from others!. Canon has really put in the effort to make their RF lenses great. They’ve given us some real lens innovation. The RF 28-70 f2 took a lot of us off guard. Canon boldly released this lens early in their Mirrorless career. No one else has done anything quite like it before or since. However, Canon kept up throwing the punches. They released the RF 50mm f1.2. Less innovative, perhaps, but a fan favorite. Following up those, Canon announced the innovative RF 600mm and RF 800mm f11 lenses. These are the smallest and lightest lenses for Full-Frame in that focal length yet. Read on after the break to see what else we could be looking forward to.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

This Is the Best Time to Get Into Film. Here Are Great Cameras to Choose

If you’ve never experienced the smell of a roll of Kodak Tri-x being wound into your camera, give this a shot. Summer is nearly here in the US. And there’s never been a better time to get into film! There’s a plethora of great cameras out there, and there’s a ton in great shape at KEH. These cameras are some of the best ways to experience CineStill, Lomochrome Purple, and much more! Best of all, these cameras rank as some of the best ever made. Check out our list below!
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Today, We’ve Got a Special Treat for Fujifilm Fans: Sales!

There’s a special place in our hearts for Fujifilm cameras!. Fujifilm appeals to those of us who love ergonomics, aesthetics, and the retro feel. There are tons of us out there. Plus many of us like the film simulations that the cameras offer. If you haven’t tried them out, then you’re throwing out a large part of what the system is about. If you’re thinking about getting into the system, take a look at what KEH has! And if you’re a veteran, prepare to be tempted by some great deals!
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Our Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 Art Review Got an Important Update

We’re still scratching our head a bit, but our Sigma 24-70mm f2.8 Art Review has been updated. Our initial Sigma 24-70mm f2.8 Art Review gave the lens very high marks. It has 11 aperture blades, great image quality, and it’s weather sealed. Considering the price, it seems like an obvious purchase for most users. But there’s a very different story to be told when actually using the lens. When we first reviewed it, we tested it on the Sony E mount system. I purposely chose the Sony a7r III because the autofocus and resolution combo made the most sense. But, I now own the Leica SL2s and bought the Sigma 24-70mm f2.8. Earlier this year, the combo frustrated me in low light. After the recent Leica SL2s firmware update, though, things have changed.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Why Prioritize the Fujifilm 56mm F1.2 MK II Lens Now?

Why update the XF56mm f1.2 so soon after the XF50mm f1.0 was launched?. It’s no secret that some of Fujifilm’s XF-Series lenses are getting rather long in the tooth. There is certainly no shortage of people who’d like to see some updates. As the Fuji cameras get better and better, some of the older focus motors struggle to keep up. These older lenses particularly struggle with video autofocus. The XF18mm f1.4 was a great place for Fuji to start: it’s a versatile focal length many photographers and videographers will love. But now, we’re possibly getting the Fujifilm 56mm f1.2 MK II. Should Fuji have prioritized other lenses instead? Read on after the break.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

An Ode to the Camera That Forever Changed Imaging

The Canon 5D Mk II completely changed the photo industry. I can remember when the Canon 5D Mk II was announced. To this day, it’s still one of the most iconic and important cameras of my career. A few other cameras shot video before it, but none did it like the Canon 5D Mk II. And more importantly, none got an important firmware update to make them even more usable. When the Canon 5D Mk II launched, it was a high-resolution camera with great high ISO output. It also happened to shoot cinematic quality video. These days, we’d be shocked if a camera didn’t do that. What this camera did completely changed the way imaging was perceived.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

Remarkable Images, Risky Design: Nikon Z 20mm F1.8 S Review

The Nikon Z 20mm f1.8 S delivers some impressive images, but in a minimal package. Just 4 mm from the more standard 24mm, the 20mm lens offers a happy medium between ultra-wide distortion and the narrower view of a 24 or 35mm. The Nikon 20mm f1.8 S blends in with a growing list of Z mount lenses. On the outside, the 20mm looks nearly indistinguishable from all other f1.8 primes in the series. But, on the inside, the lens hides a new dual-motor autofocus design.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Phoblographer

We Found Great Camera Deals from Almost Every Brand

These are the camera deals you care about. Get excited! If you’re a Sony user, we found camera deals for you. There’s also great stuff from Nikon, Tamron, and a bunch of others. You could save $300 on the Panasonic S5, which we highly praise. Best of all, we’re plugging the camera manufacturers directly. That’s right, each of these companies has its own stores on Amazon. So when you make a purchase, they’re seeing the most money: it isn’t going to another company. So, if you really wanted to show your brand support, here’s how to do it.