Portland, OR

This Portland-Based Multi-Hyphenate Discovered Her Joy Creating Animated Storybooks For Children

Jeryl Brunner
Jeryl Brunner
 3 days ago

Shannon Bex is the co-creator of Vooks, the world’s first streaming service dedicated to animated storybooks. Vooks transports stories off the page, promoting literacy, imagination and fun for children from two to eight-years-old. Since launching in 2018, Vooks has one million subscribers.

Shannon BexBenjamin Edwards

Vooks, which debuts new videos each week, has a wide-ranging selection of animated videos from beloved classics that parents want to share with their kids to new releases. They released Curious George. And they also launched And the People Stayed Home, with Kate Winslet doing the voice-over for the prose poem about the pandemic. Bex continues to be busy signing up more celebrities to participate.

An Oregon native, who was born in Gresham, Bex is also a former singer in the hit-making band Danity Kane. Entering the children's book realm, she completely reinvented herself. At first Bex wasn’t sure she was ready to leave the music industry. “I thought I was letting people down,” she says.

Danity Kane had been the first female group in Billboard’s history to consecutively debut albums at number one. All her life Bex had worked so hard. She had been singing, dancing and performing since she discovered ballet when she was six.

At 19, Bex had become a dancer for the Portland Trail Blazers, an experience she describes as an “instant sisterhood.” It prepared her for performing in front of large crowds. She then landed a spot on the TV remake of Fame where Debbie Allen trained competitors to become triple threats (singers, dancers and actors).

Bex was a runner-up, but one of the judges said he wanted to sign her to his independent record label. So Bex headed home thinking she was on her way. “I was elated, but the phone didn’t ring,” says Bex who received an even bigger gift that would serve her well over and over. “It was my first lesson that no one was going to do this for me.”

She auditioned for Diddy’s Making the Band but didn’t get on the show its first season. When her calls to try out again fell on deaf ears, she flew to San Francisco for an open audition. She waited and waited in a long line for a shot. Her determination paid off and she was cast.

Bex competed in the show’s second season and was one of five performers chosen by the judges to be part of an all-female group. The women named the band Danity Kane after an anime superhero that one of the group’s members had created. Danity Kane signed with Bad Boy Records. Their self-titled album, with hits like “Show Stopper” and “Ride With Me,” debuted at the top Billboard spot in 2006. In 2007, their second album, “Welcome to the Dollhouse,” debuted at number one.

But Danity Kane’s success on the charts couldn’t help keep the group together. The TV show didn’t help either. “We were put on the show as competitors, pitted against each other,” says Bex. “And then we were thrown together and expected to become a cohesive group.”

Though the group reunited a few years later, that dynamic was hard to change. Danity Kane disbanded again. Bex later joined with fellow Danity Kane alum, Aubrey O’Day, to form the alternative pop duo Dumblonde. They released two albums before deciding to go their separate ways.

After years of soul-searching and working with a career coach Bex’s perspective shifted. “I had incredible highs, bucket-list experiences, and incredible lows. I played at Madison Square Garden. I had multiplatinum success. I couldn’t ask for more and I gave it my all,” says Bex. “But singing and dancing weren’t the whole of me.”

In 2018, after a reunion tour with three of the group’s former members, Bex began to think about the next phase of her life. Around that time, her older brother, Marshall Bex, called with an idea for a new business to get kids excited about reading. Bex listened. “He was always spitballing ideas with me,” says Bex.

Marshall had been a creative director for agencies and brands like Nike, Verizon and Pepsi. The two, along with animator and visual storyteller Russell Hirtzel, joined forces to co-found Vooks. The streaming platform creates animated, read along children’s books (think video storybooks). In just a short time Vooks has one million subscribers.

Bex’s new chapter might have been unexpected, but her music industry experience prepared her well for the hectic pace of startup life overseeing marketing, acquisitions and licensing for the Portland-based Vooks. The music industry, she says, is a blend of creativity and business. Her new venture is much the same. “It’s incredible how many parallels there are,” she says. “I used to read through contracts carefully. I just knew it would one day serve me.”

In a world where kids are distracted by social media and gaming Bex feels blessed to help spark the joy of reading and developing imaginations. She is proud of Vooks’ financial support of Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading campaign. And she remains inspired by the feedback they get from parents and kids who love Vooks, along with teachers around the world using them in class. “I feel everyday is like Christmas morning,” she says “and it’s great to be part of something positive in this world right now.”

Jeryl Brunner

Jeryl Brunner

New York City, NY
305
Followers
96
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

New York based journalist who has written for Forbes, Parade, InStyle, National Geographic Traveler, Travel + Leisure, and The Wall Street Journal. Author of the book "My City, My New York, Famous New Yorkers Share Their Favorite Places" and podcaster, ("When Lightning Strikes"). I cover the arts, theater, entertainment, food, travel and people who are motivated by their joy and passion.

Portland, OR
Jeryl Brunner

This Portland Playwright Found Insight Into Her Family By Writing A Play About Their History

Andrea Stolowitz is a prolific playwright living and working in Portland, Oregon. Her work has been performed around the globe from Berlin to New York to Oregon and everywhere in between. She is a recipient of Artists Repertory Theatre’s $25,000 Fowler/Levin play commission where she is a Playwright-in-Residence. Stolowitz is a member of New Dramatists class of 2024 and an affiliated writer at The Playwrights’ Center. She is also a three-time winner of the Oregon Book Award.
Portland, OR

Laura Wheatman Hill

Laura Wheatman Hill lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She teaches English and drama when not living in an apocalyptic dystopia. She has written for Real Simple, Parents, JSTOR Daily, Parent Map, She Knows and others. You can find her at www.laurawheatmanhill.com and on Medium.
Portland, OR
GamesRadar+

Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura joins Oni-Lion Forge

Former Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura has taken a position as senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Portland, Oregon-based Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group, according to Publishers Weekly. Segura will reportedly begin May 24 and will be responsible for "marketing and sales efforts across all of the company's operations channels."
Portland, OR

‘Top Chef’ Portland’s Sara Hauman on self-confidence, yogurt and the importance of little fish

PORTLAND — Sara Hauman didn’t set out to become “Top Chef’s” granola-crunching, yogurt-loving “weird girl from Portland.”. The 34-year-old, one of two chefs with local ties featured on the popular reality show’s first Portland season, says that yogurt just happened to be front-and-center in the “Top Chef” fridge whenever she needed dairy, which over the first sixepisodeswasoften. And, yes, in her day-to-day life, she does use yogurt as a replacement for sour cream or buttermilk, leaning on the ingredient to add some natural tang to a dish.
Oregon Statecorvallisadvocate.com

Abra Lee Talks Black Women in Gardening

Abra Lee, a speaker, writer and founder of Conquer the Soil, will summon her experience for a presentation May 18 sponsored by Oregon State University Extension Service Master Gardeners. The free talk – The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: The Work is in Our Hands – takes place at noon via...
New York City, NY
Jeryl Brunner

She Ditched Her Traditional New York Publishing Gig For Her Dream Job In Seattle Doing What She Loves Most

For nearly two decades Sarah Gelman has united her passion with her profession. A devoted reader, she has dedicated her entire professional career to books. In her job as Editorial Director of Amazon Books, the Seattle-based Gelman reads hundreds of books every year as she writes and curates selections for Amazon Book Review. She also interviews authors about their upcoming releases and provides book recommendations based on the season or cultural relevance.