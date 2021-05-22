newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Alaska Science Forum: Bringing the world to a standstill

By News Alaska Outdoors
Juneau Empire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a fine June day about 100 years ago, in a green mountain valley where the Aleutians stick to the rest of Alaska, the world fell apart. Earthquakes swayed the alders and spruce. A mountain shook, groaned, and collapsed in on itself, its former summit swallowing rock and dust until it became a giant, steaming pit.

www.juneauempire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Asia Travel#Australia#Alaska Science Forum#Aleutians#Fall Meeting#Puff#The Geophysical Institute#Uaf#Northern Hemisphere#Volcanoes#Mount Katmai#Today#Europe#Mount St Helens#Airports#San Francisco#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Science
Related
Wildlifeillinoisnewstoday.com

Alaska Science Forum: Wolfvirus Research Shows Space Virtues

Scientists have found that wolves, which are well-distanced from humans, tend to avoid nasty viruses. In a study of more than 2,000 gray wolves from the suburbs of Mexico to northern Canada, researchers found that the farther the wolf was from humans, the fewer viruses and parasites it encountered. In...
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

NASA rocket mission studying escaping radio waves

A NASA rocket mission, launching May 26, 2021, will study radio waves that escape through the Earth's ionosphere impacting the environment surrounding GPS and geosynchronous satellites, such as those for weather monitoring and communications. Launching from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, a Terrier-Improved Malemute suborbital sounding rocket will carry the Vlf...
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Ways To Bring World Entertainment To You

The world is full of great things. From people to culture and even to places, there is so much on offer for everyone. But one of the best parts about living in a global society is all the entertainment options. Plus, although Santa Clarita has an abundance of things to...
Sciencesavingseafood.org

Meet Lisa Hiruki-Raring: Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Alaska Fisheries Science Center

I translate the research that our scientists do into educational activities or resources. I develop and foster partnerships between the Alaska Fisheries Science Center and other agencies and organizations. I believe education helps to strengthen relationships between communities and our scientists. It is a way to give back to the communities where we do research by sharing and exchanging information with students, families, and community members. We focus on all levels of education, from K-12 to undergraduate internships to graduate fellowship opportunities. We also do informal education opportunities to reach the general public.
Earth Scienceamicohoops.net

Anna Maria Alonso Zarza: “The Earth will remain, but our world will not remain” | Science

The Anthropocene, the geological age marked by the global influence of human activities, does not exist as such for scientists, although the evidence appears to be clear. The Geological Society of London has already provided data to support it: erosion and sedimentation caused by human action doubles by 24 generated by all rivers of the world; Sea level, which has remained stable for the past seven thousand years, is now rising 0.3 meters per century and this number will double in eight decades; Its waters, after thousands of years without change, have recorded unprecedented levels of acidity for a century. The concentration of carbon dioxide is the highest in the past four million years, more than 100 million times that of all the volcanoes in the world; The species’ extinction rate has doubled by 10,000. Anna Maria Alonso Zarza, who was born 58 years ago in Venera de Morena (Avila), Director of the Institute of Geological Mining of Spain (IGME-CSIC), is accustomed to looking at the planet by an hour where every second measures thousands of years, The Impact of Human Activity on the Planet and its Possible Sixth Extinction.
Scienceuconn.edu

CAHNR Alum Brings A World of Experience to Nutritional Sciences Students

Patricia Anthony, a 1980 graduate from the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR), has spent her distinguished career improving nutritional care for patients and advocating for better nutrition products and nutrition education for healthcare professionals in the US and abroad. The College honored Anthony this year with the CAHNR Distinguished Alumni Award, a prestigious recognition for alums with a track record of success and commitment to their alma mater.
Astronomystaradvertiser.com

Hawaii has prime view for celestial combo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. >> The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. This super “blood” moon will be visible early Wednesday across the Pacific — offering the best viewing — as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia.
Scienceuaf.edu

Strait Science series: “Bering Sea Heat ‘Bombs'”

The next Strait Science lecture hosted by UAF’s Northwest Campus is “Bering Sea Heat ‘Bombs.'” The talk is Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m via Zoom. Professor Harper Simmons from the College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences will join Jennifer MacKinnon from the University of California San Diego and Jim Thomson from the University of Washington to discuss a recent study on the process by which north-flowing Pacific water is bringing unprecedented heat to the Arctic.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Taking to the Air and Sea to Study Ocean Eddies

Using scientific instruments aboard a self-propelled ocean glider and several airplanes, this first deployment of the Sub-Mesoscale Ocean Dynamics Experiment (S-MODE) mission will deploy its suite of water- and air-borne instruments to ensure that they work together to show what’s happening just below the ocean’s surface. The full-fledged field campaign will begin in October 2021, with the aircraft based out of NASA’s Ames Research Center.
Astronomyclick orlando

Video: Supermoon eclipse provides spectacular sight in the sky

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a supermoon eclipse!. A lunar eclipse, which was only partial in Florida, provided a spectacular sight Wednesday morning. [TRENDING: Cosmic wonder: Supermoon eclipse | Feral hogs run wild, damage lawns | Groomer sentenced for breaking dog’s tail]. The event began...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Amazing Views of Wednesday Morning’s Total Lunar Eclipse

The Moon turned a ruddy hue during this morning’s total lunar eclipse, in one of the top astronomical events of the year. What a celestial show. Depending on your time zone, you either got up early, stayed up late, or pulled an all-niter last night, all in hopes of catching today’s total lunar eclipse. This event favored the Pacific region, with western North American observers catching the eclipse at sunrise/moonset, and Australia, new Zealand and eastern Asia seeing totality transpiring at moonrise/sunset.
Scienceunh.edu

Undersea Discoveries

When scientists discovered the world’s deepest-known shipwreck and explored the trenches in the lowest points of the ocean this spring, they relied on detailed seafloor maps created by UNH researchers to navigate around safely. Jaya Roperez, a graduate student and marine surveyor at the UNH Center for Coastal and Ocean...
Astronomylonelyplanet.com

The best places to see May's 'super flower blood moon'

A "super flower blood moon", or as astronomers call it, a "total lunar eclipse" will be visible in some parts of the world on Wednesday. According to NASA, the best places to experience the celestial event are Hawaii and the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, with California and the Pacific Northwest as the next best spots. If you're in Mexico, you'll have a good chance of witnessing the super flower blood moon. The event can also be seen across most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru and southern Chile and Argentina, as well as parts of western South America, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. But Europe, the rest of Asia and Africa are pretty much out of luck, though scientists say they'll enjoy a brighter moon anyway, provided the skies are clear.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctic shelf

A massive iceberg that broke off an Antarctic shelf earlier this month has been identified by the European Space Agency (ESA) as the world’s largest. The iceberg is named A-76 and is more than 40 times the size of Paris, larger than the state of Rhode Island and 73 times as big as Manhattan.
Wildlifewnpr.org

How The Tenacious Coyote Conquered North America

Have you spotted a coyote in your neighborhood? These carnivores can live just about everywhere, from Canada to Central America, from California to -- just recently -- Long Island. This hour, we talk with two researchers that study coyotes. We learn about how coyotes have expanded their range over the...
Sciencewatchers.news

Electromagnetic anomalies occurring before large earthquakes

A new study published in Earth, Planets and Space sheds new light on the electromagnetic anomalies occurring before large earthquakes. The research supports the hypothesis that fault rupture progresses just before an earthquake, and the invading gas is charged and forms a large current, causing various electromagnetic anomalies. It has...
LifestyleInhabitat.com

Yellowstone National Park heats up at the fastest rate in 1,250 years

A new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters has revealed that for the past two decades, Yellowstone National Park has been warming at the fastest rate in 1,250 years. Further, the study found that the hottest year in the region in recent times was 2016; the previous warmest year was 770.