The Anthropocene, the geological age marked by the global influence of human activities, does not exist as such for scientists, although the evidence appears to be clear. The Geological Society of London has already provided data to support it: erosion and sedimentation caused by human action doubles by 24 generated by all rivers of the world; Sea level, which has remained stable for the past seven thousand years, is now rising 0.3 meters per century and this number will double in eight decades; Its waters, after thousands of years without change, have recorded unprecedented levels of acidity for a century. The concentration of carbon dioxide is the highest in the past four million years, more than 100 million times that of all the volcanoes in the world; The species’ extinction rate has doubled by 10,000. Anna Maria Alonso Zarza, who was born 58 years ago in Venera de Morena (Avila), Director of the Institute of Geological Mining of Spain (IGME-CSIC), is accustomed to looking at the planet by an hour where every second measures thousands of years, The Impact of Human Activity on the Planet and its Possible Sixth Extinction.