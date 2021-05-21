newsbreak-logo
OMNIA Partners and Honorlock Partnership Provides Participating Agencies Direct Access to Exam Proctoring Solutions

By eCampus News Staff
ecampusnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (May 20, 2021) – Honorlock, an authentication and academic integrity platform, has been awarded a contract for Proctoring Solutions: Live and Automated by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), available through group purchasing leader OMNIA Partners. This contract provides higher education, state and local government and non-profit agency participants with quick and easy access to the Honorlock online proctoring platform.

www.ecampusnews.com
State
Pennsylvania State
