OMNIA Partners and Honorlock Partnership Provides Participating Agencies Direct Access to Exam Proctoring Solutions

Head of Content & Engagement at Enghouse Interactive. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 15% of the world’s population experiences some form of disability. Companies would do well to remind themselves that people with disabilities are also customers who consume their goods and services as well as human resources with skills their business might require and value. By ignoring the needs of a large number of people, organizations may not only make life more difficult for those affected by disabilities but also be missing an opportunity.