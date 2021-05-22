Vise-Granger

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRachel Vise and Brandon Granger, both of Sumter, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Sans Souci Farms in Sumter. The bride is the daughter of Mr. Johnny Vise and Mrs. Barbara Watson Vise, both of Sumter, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Connie Vise and the late Mr. Tony Vise of Hopkins and Mrs. Lydia Watson and the late Mr. Larry Watson of Sumter. She graduated with an Associate of Nursing. She is employed as a registered nurse at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.

Sumter County, SCItem

JAMES T. CHAMPAGNE

James T. Champagne, 30, died on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greenville. Born on Sept. 10, 1990, in Sumter County, he was a son of James T. Champagne and Beaulah Baker Green. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests face masks and social distancing be observed...
Columbia, SCItem

GLENN ARNOLD KING

COLUMBIA - Having no further need of his earthly body, Glenn Arnold King entered into heaven on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Born on Dec. 14, 1950, in Sumter, to the late J. Willard and Frances Baker King, Glenn was a lifelong resident of Columbia. He was predeceased by his first...
Sumter, SCItem

Chipotle, Burlington to open this summer in Sumter

Attention, Sumterites: There is a target opening date for Chipotle Mexican Grill on Broad Street, near the intersection with Alice Drive. A corporate spokesman with Chipotle, Tyler Benson, based in California, confirmed with The Sumter Item on …
Sumter, SCItem

ALBERT L. WILLIAMS

Albert L. Williams, 57, departed this life on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at C.M. Tucker Nursing Care Center in Columbia. He was born on Aug. 5, 1963, in Sumter, a son of John and Rebecca Grant Williams. The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, 518 Robney...
Sumter County, SCItem

Sumter man, 74, dies in motorcycle wreck

A 74-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 15 North near Lewis Road on May 16. Allen Moffitt, of Sumter, died Prisma Health Richland Hospital, said Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker. He was not wearing a helmet. The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., when both a motorcycle...
Sumter, SCItem

DEANDRE MARKELL FUNCHESS MCCLAM

Deandre Markell Funchess McClam died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his residence, 520 Robney Drive. He was a son of Darrell McClam and Samantha Funchess. The family will receive friends from 1 to 6 p.m. daily at the home. Visitors are asked to wear facial masks. Funeral arrangements are...
Sumter, SCItem

JULIOUS YUNG

Julious Yung, age 62, departed this life on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Sumter. He was born on March 5, 1959, in Sumter, to the late Emmitt and Georgia Mae Williams Yung. The family is receiving friends from 3 to 6 p.m. at 720-A Miller Road. Please use COVID-19 protocols.
Sumter, SCItem

GEORGE BELTON WILLIAMS

George Belton Williams, age 58, departed this life on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Sumter. He was born on Aug. 2, 1962, in Sumter, to the late Frank and Bessie James Williams. The family is receiving friends from 3 to 7 p.m. daily at the home of his brother, Charles Williams, 931 Reaves St. Please use COVID-19 protocols.
Sumter, SCItem

CHARLES TRIPLETT JR.

Charles Triplett Jr., 73, husband of Julia Tisdale Triplett, died on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at his home in Sumter. Born on April 25, 1948, in Forest City, Arkansas, he was a son of the late Charles Sr. and Margaret Coleman Triplett. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests...
Sumter, SCvanceairscoop.com

Legacy of service strengthened by community roots

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. — A community is only as strong as those who contribute to it. A village together can help one another raise the metaphorical child. Nowhere is this line of thinking more significant than in the communities that foster the nation’s men and women in arms and their families.
Sumter, SCItem

NATHANIEL BUTLER

Nathaniel Butler, 95, widower of Margaret Butler, died on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home in Sumter. Born on May 23, 1925, in Sumter, he was a son of Joe and Anna Mickens Butler. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that face masks and social distancing be...
Sumter, SCItem

Sumter SPCA's Harley is a playful, loving, wonderful girl

Harley is a housebroken and spayed 6-year-old brindle-and-white pit mix. She is wonderful with children and some other dogs. Harley has been waiting at the SPCA since August of 2020 and is our second longest resident awaiting a forever home. Harley is very affectionate, playful and loving. She would make a great family buddy, but she needs a home without cats. If you have love and space to share for Harley, come by and visit her and see what a great personality she has.
Sumter County, SCItem

Rabid bat found in Sumter, 1 person exposed

A bat found near Bay Springs Drive and McCrays Mill Road in Sumter has tested positive for rabies, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. One person was exposed and has been referred to a health care provider. The bat was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on May 7 and was confirmed to have rabies on May 8. This bat is the first animal in Sumter County to test positive for rabies in 2021.
Sumter, SCItem

NANCY GIBSON TIMMERMAN

Nancy Gibson Timmerman, beloved wife of the late H. Shelden Timmerman, died on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Arrangements will be announced by Bullock Funeral Home of Sumter.
Sumter, SCItem

Column by Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: Rely on God and you won't be disappointed

Today, I want to bring this thought to your heart, "Great is Thy Faithfulness!" My text is Lamentations 3:21-26, where we see, "This I recall to my mind, therefore have I hope. It is of the LORD'S mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. The LORD is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him. The LORD is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him. It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the LORD." (KJV) This chapter is the heart and soul of the book of Lamentations. It is surrounded by the awfulness of sin with judgment and death in the preceding and succeeding chapters. Yet in the midst of all this, the divine message of hope is given in God working all things after the counsel of His own will and His ultimate good purpose for His people.