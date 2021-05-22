Vise-Granger
Rachel Vise and Brandon Granger, both of Sumter, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Sans Souci Farms in Sumter. The bride is the daughter of Mr. Johnny Vise and Mrs. Barbara Watson Vise, both of Sumter, and the granddaughter of Mrs. Connie Vise and the late Mr. Tony Vise of Hopkins and Mrs. Lydia Watson and the late Mr. Larry Watson of Sumter. She graduated with an Associate of Nursing. She is employed as a registered nurse at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.www.theitem.com