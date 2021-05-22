Vise-Granger

Today, I want to bring this thought to your heart, "Great is Thy Faithfulness!" My text is Lamentations 3:21-26, where we see, "This I recall to my mind, therefore have I hope. It is of the LORD'S mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness. The LORD is my portion, saith my soul; therefore will I hope in him. The LORD is good unto them that wait for him, to the soul that seeketh him. It is good that a man should both hope and quietly wait for the salvation of the LORD." (KJV) This chapter is the heart and soul of the book of Lamentations. It is surrounded by the awfulness of sin with judgment and death in the preceding and succeeding chapters. Yet in the midst of all this, the divine message of hope is given in God working all things after the counsel of His own will and His ultimate good purpose for His people.