Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled for next week and are taking appointments now. The state's public health department is running the clinics, which will be held in Sumter County at the Pinewood Community Center, 130 Epperson Lane, on Thursday, May 6, and in Clarendon County at the Taw Caw Community Center, 1126 Granby Lane, in Summerton, on Tuesday, May 4.