newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

'In his heart of hearts, Roger Federer knows he can...', says top coach

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roger Federer took the first significant steps on the professional Tour in 1998, reaching the quarterfinals at the ATP tournament in Toulouse to reach the top-400 at 17 years old. With remarkable results on the Satellite Tour, Roger finished the season just outside the top 300, with many more in 1999 when he claimed 13 ATP victories and a Challenger title at Brest, becoming the force to be reckoned with on the Tour.

www.tennisworldusa.org
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Andre Agassi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Atp Tour#Atp#The Satellite Tour#Brest#Swiss#Hearts#Tournament#Miami#Rome#Paris#Monte Carlo#Hamburg#Home#Toulouse#Invincibility#Gap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Federer calls for end to Tokyo Games uncertainty

(Reuters) - Tennis great Roger Federer has called on Olympics organisers to end the uncertainty around the Tokyo Games, with the 20-times Grand Slam winner saying he was still in two minds whether to compete. The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed in March last year over the coronavirus pandemic.
Tennisprudentpressagency.com

Roger Federer returns to French-speaking Switzerland, where he lived the worst and best years of his life

Time, tough and impossible to avoid, puts on Roger Federer [probablemente el mayor artista tenístico de todos los tiempos] Against the ropes and the craving begins to hurt. The Swiss, who will turn 40 in August, built his career in avoiding physical trauma on the rhythm of harmonious foot movements. But last year he underwent two surgeries on his right knee, and on March 10, in the Doha Championships, 400 days of inactivity were cut to the previous first place. Since then, after a few official matches, he has opted to train. Blocks until his new turn. Where? In the ATP 250 from Geneva, From this Tuesday, before Spaniard Pablo Andegar [H2H: 0-0], In the third floor of the District Court [cerca de las 11 de la Argentina; ESPN Extra]. Returning her marginal spice to court: It’s your return to French-speaking Switzerland [distinta a la región “alemana” de Basilea, donde nació]; There he lived “Hell”, two of the worst and best years of his life.
TennisBirmingham Star

Federer expects battle to get back to the top

Roger Federer said on Monday he expects to return to the top tier of tennis even though the next generation of players will have gained ground during his lengthy injury lay-off. Federer begins his comeback-proper on Swiss home soil in Geneva on Tuesday, with the 39-year-old tennis legend starting a...
Tennischatsports.com

Roger Federer Takes an Uncertain Step in His Comeback

The last time Roger Federer played in Geneva, 80,000 fans cheered him on at work over three days, filling the Palexpo Arena to the brim as he led Team Europe to victory in the Laver Cup. On Tuesday, only 100 fans were in attendance at the cozy Tennis Club de...
Tennistennis.com

Federer practices with Fucsovics ahead of Geneva

Roger Federer's fans are going to be happy to hear that their favorite player is back in action on home soil next week in Geneva. Federer put in a practice session with friend Márton Fucsovics, who posted the photo of the two of them together on his Instagram page. The...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer got the vaccine

Roger Federer said he received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Swiss admitted having received Pfizer doses and HE commented: "I am happy to have been able to do this with all the trips I do. I don't want to harm someone else. We must be careful and be very careful." "I...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

ATP Geneva Open: Preview and Draw Analysis

The 2021 ATP Geneva Open will be the center of attention this week as former world #1 Roger Federer is set to make his second return of the year on home soil. Federer will be joined in a 28-man field by, amongst others, the in-form Norwegian Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov who make up the top four seeds. Here is a look at how the draw might play out in Switzerland.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

‘The athletes need a decision: is it happening or isn’t it?’: Roger Federer demands answer on whether Tokyo Olympics will go ahead with tennis legend in two minds over whether to compete

Roger Federer has called on Olympics organisers to end the uncertainty around the Tokyo Games, with the 20-times Grand Slam winner saying he was still in two minds whether to compete. The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to August 8 after being postponed in March last year...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this Roger Federer's final fling? Swiss master, 39, is gearing up for one more big shot at Wimbledon after latest comeback from two knee ops

The most that Roger Federer’s fans have seen of him lately is in his current commercial with Robert de Niro promoting Switzerland as a tourist destination. In a slick production, A-lister interacts with A-lister as, hamming it up convincingly, the mountain nation’s most famous citizen extols the virtues of his homeland.