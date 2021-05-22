'In his heart of hearts, Roger Federer knows he can...', says top coach
Roger Federer took the first significant steps on the professional Tour in 1998, reaching the quarterfinals at the ATP tournament in Toulouse to reach the top-400 at 17 years old. With remarkable results on the Satellite Tour, Roger finished the season just outside the top 300, with many more in 1999 when he claimed 13 ATP victories and a Challenger title at Brest, becoming the force to be reckoned with on the Tour.www.tennisworldusa.org