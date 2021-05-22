'In his heart of hearts, Roger Federer knows he can...', says top coach

Time, tough and impossible to avoid, puts on Roger Federer [probablemente el mayor artista tenístico de todos los tiempos] Against the ropes and the craving begins to hurt. The Swiss, who will turn 40 in August, built his career in avoiding physical trauma on the rhythm of harmonious foot movements. But last year he underwent two surgeries on his right knee, and on March 10, in the Doha Championships, 400 days of inactivity were cut to the previous first place. Since then, after a few official matches, he has opted to train. Blocks until his new turn. Where? In the ATP 250 from Geneva, From this Tuesday, before Spaniard Pablo Andegar [H2H: 0-0], In the third floor of the District Court [cerca de las 11 de la Argentina; ESPN Extra]. Returning her marginal spice to court: It’s your return to French-speaking Switzerland [distinta a la región “alemana” de Basilea, donde nació]; There he lived “Hell”, two of the worst and best years of his life.