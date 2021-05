A 64-year-old Florence woman died in a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon in Sumter, officials said. According to reports, the accident occurred in the 1600 block of U.S. Hwy. 521 South at the intersection with Windermere Drive. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said a 1994 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on the highway about 2:30 p.m. when it collided with a 2020 Honda Fit that was attempting to turn left onto 521 from Windermere.