LEXINGTON - Eleanor Jean Callen, 80, of Lexington, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was born in Sumter to the late Sam and Ruth Geddings. Jean was a strong woman who gave up everything to raise and love on her family. She was a great seamstress, and each year her girls got a new Easter dress homemade with love. Jean also loved a big poofy hair-do.