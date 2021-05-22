newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

1 in 4 Hawaii seniors struggle to graduate high school

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow has a difficult year of disruption and distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic affected Hawaii’s public school students? Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.

www.staradvertiser.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Coronavirus
Honolulu, HI
Coronavirus
Honolulu, HI
Education
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distance Learning#Coronavirus Pandemic#High School Students#Graduate Students#Mahalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

UH had $3.6B impact on Hawaiʻi economy in 2020

Soundbites (details below): https://bit.ly/343gCyr. Virtual media availability with UHERO Economist Kimberly Burnett on Sunday, May 23 from 10–11 a.m. Contact Dan Meisenzahl at 808-348-4936 to schedule. The University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system had a $3.6 billion impact on the state economy while supporting more than 22,500 jobs in fiscal year...
Hawaii Stateclick orlando

‘It’s like being in prison:’ Clermont couple forced to quarantine in Hawaii

Alayne and Milton Thompson thought they’d finally made it. They landed in Honolulu this past weekend to begin the honeymoon they’d dreamed of since marrying in 2019. They brought their negative COVID-19 test results with them, as Hawaii has some of the strictest COVID-19 requirements in the U.S. for travelers. They even took along their cards showing both had been fully vaccinated.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

UH to require COVID-19 vaccine for all students who want to be on campus in fall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is now requiring all students who want to be on campus in the fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccine requirement will take effect once the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines receive full authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — not just the emergency use authorization. That’s expected to happen this summer.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Just Go

Three Movies with the main filming locations in Hawaii

In addition to its history, scenery, and beauty, Hawaii has much to offer. Also, Hawaii is home to many award-winning movies!. If you are considering moving to this island state, there are several unique facts to consider. First, Hawaiian Standard Time is its time zone. It is two hours behind Pacific time, which means it is five hours behind Eastern time. Despite Hawaii having eight major islands with population hubs, four counties make up the state. A colored flower represents each island, while each city has an elected council and a new mayor. Although the available resources are few, it is one of the few states where all the underground minerals belong to the state.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Letters: Intergenerational care for keiki and kupuna; Bill provides protection for sharks in Hawaii; COVID restrictions have caused too much harm

In response to the expanding need for child care, and Hawaii’s rapidly aging population, the state should support the development of intergenerational (IG) care programs. The state and county governments could work with the private nonprofit sector to develop new IG facilities by providing land and funding for construction. Government- funded lead grants could then attract matching grants.
Honolulu, HIPosted by
Honolulu Journal

Hiring now! Jobs in Honolulu with an immediate start

These companies in Honolulu are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible / Mortgage Protection; 2. Call Center Agent - Days, Evenings, and Weekend Shifts.; 3. Remote Online Agent - Work From Home Office - 85K A Year; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 6. Work from Home Inbound Customer & Technical Support; 7. *REMOTE* Senior Python Engineer; 8. Sales Account Manager - remote office; 9. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 10. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - $2k+Weekly/REMOTE (LICENSE REQUIRED);
Hawaii Statehawaiinews.online

83 New Hawaii COVID-19 Cases: DATE

In the latest COVID-19 cases report from the Government of the Aloha State, 83 new Hawaii COVID-19 cases were reported bringing the total to 33,834 (up 0.2% from the previous day). To date, 1,543,950 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with 33,676 resulting in a positive reading and marking today’s positivity rate at 1.6%.
Hawaii Stateeminetra.com

Courtney Choy crowned as Miss Hawaii 2021 – Honolulu, Hawaii

Courtney Choi will attend the University of Hawaii Law School graduation ceremony on Sunday as the newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2021. Choi was selected as the winner of the 74th Miss Hawaii 2021 Competition at the Ala Moana Hotel tonight. Ewa Beach residents and Punahou School graduates have entered the pageant as Miss Chinatown Hawaii. Among her many degrees have a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing, Administration and International Business and an honors degree from UH Shidler College of Business.
Hawaii Stateinsiderfamilies.com

Best Beaches in the Big Island of Hawaii

Are you planning a trip to the Big Island of Hawaii? You may look forward to visiting the island, exploring some of the different attractions, and spending lots of time on the beach. When you’re on the beaches in Hawaii, you can soak up the sun, go surfing, swim, and even try snorkeling for the first time. While Hawaii is home to dozens of beautiful beaches, some stand out a bit more than others. If you’d like to make sure you’re visiting some of the best ones in the area, check out this list!
Hawaii Statebigislandnow.com

Hawaii Reports 83 New Cases of COVID Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 83 new cases of coronavirus Monday. The statewide total is now 33,834. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. Seven new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island Monday, per DOH statistics. The state’s two-week average is 78 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.6%.
Hawaii StateHouston Chronicle

How Kona coffee became one of Hawaii's most recognizable products

Apart from pineapples and macadamia nuts, Kona coffee might be the most recognizable Hawaiian product to reach consumers on the mainland. Advertising campaigns in the 20th century seized on mainlanders’ fascination with the Hawaiian Islands, marketing the coffee as a novel delicacy. That popularity has lasted well into the present...
Honolulu, HIcities-today.com

Honolulu’s bike-share scheme in danger of closure

Hawaii’s state capital Honolulu is cutting back services on its Biki bike-share scheme after sustaining huge financial losses during the pandemic. In 2019, the programme registered 1.4 million rides, but the pandemic has cut ridership figures in half. Of the 130 docking stations currently in operation, 40-50 are now facing...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 8: Stress and Coping with Dr. Stern

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Stress and Coping” with Dr. Jeffrey D. Stern. What is stress? What does it do to our mind and body? Do the effects of stress change as we age? Dr. Stern explains what “stress” is, and how we can navigate through it, using simple and healthy stress management routines.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Editorial: Getting Oahu’s rail back on track to town

The story of the Honolulu rail project, already one filled with frustration and financial troubles, continues on its perilous track, compounding its problems with new missteps and ill-considered decisions. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print &...