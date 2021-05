For the past year, moving to an all-remote workforce has often been positioned as a silver lining to the pandemic. Software engineers, in particular, reported a better work-life balance and a higher level of productivity. With an overwhelming majority of software engineers expressing a preference for remote work, it’s no wonder that more employers are making commitments to expand their remote workforces. Not only will this help companies retain talent, but it also opens up the candidate pool globally, increasing the chances of finding a top-notch engineer. It seems like a win-win situation.