One of the things that will keep you on a major league roster is a good bat. An even more impressive skill is having the ability to play multiple positions. If you’re able to do both, that’s downright impressive. Having someone like that in your starting lineup or on your bench is a huge asset. The Texas Rangers have a player who fits that description perfectly. His name is Nick Solak, and over the past three years he has made his living by moving from spot to spot on the field. Without further ado, here he is. Meet Nick Solak.