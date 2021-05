A strong post-major field tees off Thursday at Colonial Country Club, with three of the world's top 10 players scheduled to compete at the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge. The longtime tournament venue in Fort Worth, Texas will offer a far different experience than Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, the site of last week's PGA Championship. Phil Mickelson stunned the golf world with his victory at last week's major championship at age 50, and he has won this event twice, but he is not among the favorites.