Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi has announced he's leaving. De Zerbi is expected to move to Shakhtar Donetsk and confirmed his departure after victory over Parma. “Before last week's game with Genoa, I spoke to the club and the players. I told them I have decided to leave. It's a decision that really troubled me, I am not happy about it, but I am doing this because I don't think I can give anything else to this team," De Zerbi told Sky Italia.