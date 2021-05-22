newsbreak-logo
Dry Weekend - And the first named storm of Hurricane Season is here!

By Mike Modrick
Mysuncoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have the first named tropical storm of the year this morning. Way out in the Atlantic, near Bermuda, Subtropical Storm Ana developed with 45 mph winds. Ana will die down before it has any chance to really develop further. Fortunately, La Nina has officially ended, which should lead to a less active hurricane season than 2020′s record year. But still, a slightly above-average season is likely for 2021.

