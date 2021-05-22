Kwasi Kwarteng Is a Brilliant Man in a Bad Role

Labour risks being out of power “for a very long time” if internal party feuds continue, deputy leader Angela Rayner has warned. It comes as the Tories extended their poll over Labour to 15 points.Days after a bitter clash with Sir Keir Starmer over her role at the top of the party, Ms Rayner said “the bond hasn’t been broken” – but admitted the Labour leader does “cheese me off now and again”.It comes as the Serious Fraud Office announced an investigation into the empire of steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta and its links to Greensill Capital – the firm in the spotlight over David Cameron’s lobbying activities.Meanwhile, Brexit tensions and Northern Ireland’s troubles past and present are set to dominate discussions between Boris Johnson and Irish premier Micheal Martin on Friday.Mr Martin has raised concerns about UK government moves to unilaterally bar prosecutions of British soldiers involved in the Troubles.Cameron told his reputation is ‘in tatters’ after Greensill hearing‘False claims’ made by ministers refusing to save music tours of EUWhy Lord Geidt represents another headache for Boris Johnson