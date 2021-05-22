Nik Sharma’s recipes for grilled veggie kebabs and spiced pistachio milk

I find the lure of the flames of the grill irresistible in the warmer months. There’s a rhythm to it: the sizzling song that rises when the food meets the hot grates, the twisting and turning of the skewers and the brushing with generous amounts of marinade or oil. I indulge in this serenade year after year. This week, a yoghurt-garlic sauce with the delightful taste of preserved lemons is served alongside a platter of vegetable kebabs and a chilled glass of spiced pistachio milk based on the Indian drink thandai, which helps to balance out that heat. And if you don’t own a grill, a grill pan on a hot stove will get the job done.