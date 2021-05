TORONTO — To launch Tourism Week in Canada, TIAC is asking all Canadians to take the 2021 Tourism Pledge to travel in their home country this year. During a media briefing on May 21, Beth Potter, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC), who was joined by representatives from Destination Canada as well as provincial and territorial tourism industry associations, stressed the importance of the tourism industry, which prior to the pandemic generated $105 billion, accounted for just over 2% of the country’s GDP and employed close to two million workers.