newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conover, NC

DA: Conover double murder trial to start next week

By Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trial of a Hickory man charged in a March 2016 double homicide in Conover will likely kick off next week, District Attorney Scott Reilly said. Reilly said on Friday that he hoped to have the jury in the trial of 28-year-old Jordan Alexander Rivera selected by the end of the day. Some pretrial motions still need to be addressed and Reilly said he expected that opening arguments would begin Tuesday.

hickoryrecord.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alexander, NC
City
Hickory, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Conover, NC
Hickory, NC
Government
Hickory, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antonio Rivera#Double Murder#Defendants#Jordan#The Hickory Daily Record#Man#Hickory Reporter#Men#Home#Dewayne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Investigation into shooting in Hickory continues

Hickory police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on the corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE on Tuesday. No injuries were reported but there were residents home when at least one bullet struck the dwelling, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department.
Hickory, NCWCNC

Woman killed in Hickory drive-by shooting, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed in Hickory, North Carolina, Wednesday night. Hickory Police were called to a shooting at a home on 17th Street Northwest a few minutes before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old India Kynar Rice suffering from a gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS pronounced Rice dead at the home.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Taylorsville man faces 10 felony counts in connection with Hickory break-ins

A Taylorsville man has been charged in connection with several break-ins and attempted break-ins in Hickory, according to a news release from the Hickory Police Department. Bradley Allen Spencer, 50, is charged with four felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three felony counts each of breaking and entering and entering a building and attempted first-degree burglary, two felony counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one felony count of first-degree burglary and one misdemeanor count of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, according to the release.
Boone, NCHickory Daily Record

'We were glad to help out:' Hickory officers responded to Boone standoff

The Hickory Police Department was one of the many law enforcement agencies that responded to a deadly standoff in Boone on Wednesday. Chief Thurman Whisnant said he, Maj. Reed Baer and 14 other officers went to Boone after receiving a call to assist. The personnel from Hickory included officers of the Special Operations Team and two embedded tactical medics from Catawba County EMS.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Veterans Treatment Court to open in Catawba County

A new court in Catawba County will focus on handling cases involving veterans, including providing a mentor to help the veterans navigate the next steps in their lives. The District 36 Veterans Treatment Court in Catawba County is the fifth veterans court established in the state, according to Tammy West, Veterans Treatment Court coordinator.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Catawba County reaches 300 COVID-19 deaths

Catawba County reported one new COVID-19 related death in the past week, putting the county’s total at 300 deaths since the pandemic began. Over seven days, Friday April 23 to Thursday, Catawba County reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 — about 18 cases per day, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases put the county’s total at 18,458. Of those, 17,904 are considered recovered.