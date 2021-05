Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations. Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here. The Wall Street Journal Inquiry Into Covid-19’s Origins Splits U.S. and China — Washington calls for new studies into when, where and how the pandemic began, while Beijing says scrutiny should turn to other countries.F-35 Sale to U.A.E. Imperiled Over U.S. Concerns About Ties to China — Washington seeks assurances for a $23 billion arms sale as Emirates expand security and technology cooperation with China.China’s Yuan Hits Strongest Level in Nearly Three Years — The currency has been buoyed by the country’s rapid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The Coming U.S.-China Race Over 5G in Cars — Chinese companies have a head start u.