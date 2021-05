If you realized how powerful your thoughts are, you would never think a negative thought. The greatest power you have is the power of your thoughts. As Dr. Gerald G. Jampolsky, MD, graduate of Stanford Medical School, and author of “Change your Mind, change your Life” said, “It's not the situation that's causing your stress, it's your thoughts, and you can change that right here and now. You can choose to be peaceful right here and now. Peace is a choice, and it has nothing to do with what other people do or think.”