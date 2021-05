Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived on his first official visit to Israel Tuesday and was received at Ben Gurion airport by his counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi. Blinken’s visit will include a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, followed by an extended meeting with Netanyahu, Ashkenazi, and other officials. Later there will be a separate meeting between Blinken and Ashkenazi, as well as an extended meeting of the two countries’ professional teams that will include Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN Gilad Ardan.