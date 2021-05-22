newsbreak-logo
Romelu Lukaku insists Inter Milan can open up winning cycle

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomelu Lukaku believes Serie A champions Inter Milan are ready to open up a winning cycle. Lukaku has won an award for Inter's goal of the season. He told TMW: “I'm happy for the players, for the coach, for the staff, for the club and for the Inter fans around the world.

