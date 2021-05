With only a couple of games left in the English Premier League season, Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC meet for a Wednesday match with implications for the home club. Chelsea is currently sitting fourth in the Premier League standings, right on the edge of qualifying for this year’s UEFA Champions League. They are six points ahead of fifth-place West Ham, with both clubs having three matches left in the season. A win over Arsenal today will secure Chelsea a spot in the Champions League, and, for the time being, place them ahead of Leicester City for third in the Premier League.