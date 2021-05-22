The Most Ridiculous Games in Sports History Part 1: Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 in 7OT

When #7 LSU came into College Station in November of 2018, they didn’t think they’d give up 74 points. They also didn’t think they’d score 72 of their own. If you took the under in this game, you parted with a few greenbacks. After an Aggie touchdown tied the game at 31 as time expired, the two teams scored 84 more points before the game ended. They scored more points in the seven overtimes than in the 60 minutes of regulation. It was the game of the season, and was so nutty that in the offseason new overtime rules were put in place to make marathons like this one less likely. Let’s break this one down: