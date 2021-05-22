newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Daily Chop: Shane Greene update, Travis d’Arnaud and more

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves could add another key piece to their bullpen in the coming days. Shane Greene threw in a controlled scrimmage on Thursday and is expected to pitch for Gwinnett in the next few days. The Braves signed Greene to a one-year, $1.5 million deal on May 9 in hopes that he can bolster the team’s bullpen. Greene went unsigned during the offseason and sat out all of Spring Training, so he will likely need multiple appearances before he is deemed ready to return.

www.talkingchop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Tommy Hunter
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Cam Bedrosian
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Shane Greene
Person
Pete Alonso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Phillies#The Atlanta Braves#Spring Training#Fip#Athletic#Yankees#Triple A#Cardinals#Espn#Mariners#The Oakland A#Reds#Oakland A#Tampa Bay Rays#Rangers#Right Hander Tommy Hunter#Righty Cam Bedrosian#Shortstop Willy Adames#Low A St Lucie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud back behind Braves' dish Thursday

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud will start in Thursday night's series finale against right-hander Adbert Alzolay and the Chicago Cubs. d'Arnaud will bat fifth and catch Bryse Wilson over Alex Jackson. He is currently in a 2-for-18 skid and batting .197 overall. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 10.2 FanDuel points...
MLBFrankfort Times

Braves put catchers Travis d'Arnaud, Alex Jackson on IL

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves put catchers Travis d’Arnaud and Alex Jackson on the injured list Sunday. D’Arnaud was placed on the 60-day IL with a torn ligament in his left thumb after getting hurt on a tag play at the plate in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against Toronto.
MLBCBS Sports

Improved Braves getting another crack at Blue Jays

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays might be seeing a different Atlanta Braves club on Tuesday than the one they swept less than two weeks ago. The Blue Jays defeated the Braves three times in the most recent series between the teams, casting Atlanta into a four-game losing streak. Since then, though, the Braves have won five of six and just took two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies, including Saturday's dramatic victory that saw them score four times in the bottom of the 12th inning.
MLBTalking Chop

Travis d’Arnaud returns to the Braves lineup, Javier Baez in lineup for Cubs

The Braves are hoping that they can continue their excellent offensive play from this series in an effort to achieve the series sweep against the Cubs. Without a doubt, the middle of the Braves order has struggled to start the season. As a result, Brian Snitker seems committed to Ozzie Albies as the current clean-up hitter. The initial results have certainly been encouraging, and hopefully it will take a bit of pressure off Travis d’Arnaud to get his bat going. One thing is for sure: the Braves are currently loving life with the production of Austin Riley and Guillermo Heredia at the bottom of the order. They have done a nice job of extending the production of the Braves lineup on a nightly basis recently.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves place Travis d'Arnaud on 60-day injured list, select Jeff Mathis

The injury that landed Travis d’Arnaud on the 10-day injured list yesterday appears much worse than originally expected. Per David O’Brien of the Athletic, further testing remains on the docket but the Braves know enough to move d’Arnaud to the 60-day injured list today, per the team. In addition, Alex Jackson, who replaced d’Arnaud in yesterday’s game, has also landed on the injured list with a strained left hamstring.
MLBchatsports.com

Travis d’Arnaud has torn ligament in thumb, will undergo surgery

When Travis d’Arnaud got hurt last night on a play at the plate last night, it was pretty clear that it wasn’t going to be a day-to-day type of injury especially with the comments from manager Brian Snitker after the game. That was pretty quickly confirmed this morning when the Braves immediately put him on the 60 day IL with what was termed a left thumb sprain which, well, you don’t know if its just a minor sprain or something like that.
MLBESPN

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud put on 60-day IL with thumb injury

The Atlanta Braves will be without starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud for at least the next two months after he was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left thumb. D'Arnaud left Saturday night's 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with the injury. He was hurt on...
MLBFanSided

Travis d’Arnaud could miss rest of season for Braves

The Atlanta Braves received the worst possible injury update on catcher Travis d’Arnaud on Sunday afternoon. The Braves initial update, which required a 60-day injured list trip for d’Arnaud with a thumb sprain, left open the possibility for a return later this season. Atlanta still has yet to declared their catcher out for the entire year, but considering he’s undergoing surgery a recovery by the end of the season seems unlikely.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies need to sign Shane Greene

The Philadelphia Phillies have spent the last few years attempting to fix their bullpen. This past offseason was no exception, as they made several moves to shore up their relief corps. The hope was that this time, given the new front office, would be different. But it is not so...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies could be in mix for reliable reliever Shane Greene

While the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen does not seem to be nearly as bad as it was last season when it posted the worst combined ERA across the past 90 seasons in Major League Baseball, the 2021 group is nothing to write home about, either. The 2021 Phillies bullpen’s 4.39 ERA...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves lose Travis d’Arnaud, former Phillies prospect, to IL

The hits keep on coming for one Philadelphia Phillies division rival, the Atlanta Braves — and not the literal hits but rather the figurative ones. Not only have the Braves lost four straight games and fallen to 12-16 on the season (fourth place in the National League East), but the team has also recently lost outfielder Guillermo Heredia (knee) to the injured list, as well as two of its catchers — Alex Jackson (hamstring) and former Phillies prospect Travis d’Arnaud (thumb sprain).
MLBTalking Chop

Travis d’Arnaud leaves Saturday’s game with thumb injury (UPDATED)

UPDATE - The Braves announced that Travis d’Arnaud left Saturday’s game with a left thumb injury. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Marcell Ozuna threw out another guy at the plate. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Travis d’Arnaud was removed from the game. The...
MLBBleacher Report

Buying or Selling Kris Bryant, Trevor Story and MLB's Latest Rumors and Buzz

Not even a quarter of the 2021 MLB season is complete, but there are already some notable rumors and rumblings that could set narratives going forward. Some of these murmurs have to do with star players possibly on the move at the trade deadline. Others involve a pair of managers on high-profile clubs. All, at least for now, are at least somewhat speculative. But might there be something to all the smoke in due time?
MLBRealGM

Braves Bring Back Shane Greene On One-Year Deal

The Atlanta Braves have signed Shane Greene to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. The contract includes a prorated salary. Greene missed the first 38 days of the season, so he will receive about $1.19 million. Greene agreed to be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and he will need time to get...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Reports: Braves reach deal with RHP Shane Greene

The Atlanta Braves agreed to a free-agent deal with right-hander Shane Greene on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. Greene, who pitched for the Braves in each of the last two seasons, was signed for a $1.5 million prorated major league deal, The Athletic reported. With a little more than a month gone in the season, the 32-year old is expected to earn a little more than $1.1 million.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Greene rejoins Braves to fortify bullpen

ATLANTA (AP) — Relief pitcher Shane Greene has signed a one-year contract to rejoin the Atlanta Braves. Greene, who was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, will need some time to get ready before returns to the majors. The right-hander went 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings last season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs should look at Shane Greene and Jeremy Jeffress as reinforcements

The Cubs are finally firing on all cylinders. The bats have finally been picking up steam ever since a morale-based boost was released, players who had been struggling such as Zach Davies have been turning in better performances and Craig Kimbrel has continued to be a lockdown closer. Even with loads of injuries, the Cubs have things moving in the right direction after a dreadful start to the year.