The Daily Chop: Shane Greene update, Travis d’Arnaud and more

The Braves are hoping that they can continue their excellent offensive play from this series in an effort to achieve the series sweep against the Cubs. Without a doubt, the middle of the Braves order has struggled to start the season. As a result, Brian Snitker seems committed to Ozzie Albies as the current clean-up hitter. The initial results have certainly been encouraging, and hopefully it will take a bit of pressure off Travis d’Arnaud to get his bat going. One thing is for sure: the Braves are currently loving life with the production of Austin Riley and Guillermo Heredia at the bottom of the order. They have done a nice job of extending the production of the Braves lineup on a nightly basis recently.